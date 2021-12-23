329 covid-19 new cases confirmed, death toll hits 1,269

Some 329 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.
This takes the country’s number of active cases to 2,428.
Four additional casualties recorded across the country also takes the death toll to 1,269.
The country’s total confirmed cases as of Saturday, 18 December 2021 stands at 134,555 with
129,921 recoveries.
So far, 3,857 cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with 3,282 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 72,687
Ashanti Region – 20,887
Western Region – 7,551
Eastern Region – 6,617
Volta Region – 5,425
Central Region – 4,862
Bono East Region – 2,558
Bono Region – 2,126
Northern Region – 1,767
Upper East Region – 1,495
Ahafo Region – 1,060
Western North Region – 1,006
Oti Region – 848
Upper West Region – 743
North East Region – 283
Savannah Region – 262
