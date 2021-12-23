329 covid-19 new cases confirmed, death toll hits 1,269

Some 329 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

This takes the country’s number of active cases to 2,428.

Four additional casualties recorded across the country also takes the death toll to 1,269.

The country’s total confirmed cases as of Saturday, 18 December 2021 stands at 134,555 with

129,921 recoveries.

So far, 3,857 cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with 3,282 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 72,687

Ashanti Region – 20,887

Western Region – 7,551

Eastern Region – 6,617

Volta Region – 5,425

Central Region – 4,862

Bono East Region – 2,558

Bono Region – 2,126

Northern Region – 1,767

Upper East Region – 1,495

Ahafo Region – 1,060

Western North Region – 1,006

Oti Region – 848

Upper West Region – 743

North East Region – 283

Savannah Region – 262

