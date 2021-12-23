A/R: Two arrested for the murder of five suspected robbers

Two people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of five suspected armed robbers by residents at Anyinawusu in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

The Public Relations Officer for the Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that they are on a manhunt for the rest of the suspects.

Mr. Ahianyo said the suspects who have been arrested will be soon put before a court.

The five suspected armed robbers were killed by the townsfolk on Thursday, December 16, 2021, for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in the area.

Mr. Ahianyo said security has been tightened in the area as the five victims will be buried today, 23 December 2021.

