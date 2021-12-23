ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Two arrested for the murder of five suspected robbers

Crime & Punishment A/R: Two arrested for the murder of five suspected robbers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of five suspected armed robbers by residents at Anyinawusu in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

The Public Relations Officer for the Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that they are on a manhunt for the rest of the suspects.

Mr. Ahianyo said the suspects who have been arrested will be soon put before a court.

The five suspected armed robbers were killed by the townsfolk on Thursday, December 16, 2021, for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in the area.

Mr. Ahianyo said security has been tightened in the area as the five victims will be buried today, 23 December 2021.

—Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Driver fined GH¢1,200 for knock down
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four caged over narcotics, infractions at Aflao
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
21-year-old man jailed three months for stealing cement
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
18-year-old woman remanded for stealing cash
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Four remanded in Aflao police swoop, 12 others charged
22.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Mason jailed 3years for breaking into Supermarket at Oyarfia
21.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Cleaner jailed 12months for stealing computers
21.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two remanded in prison custody over Nyinawusu murder
21.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Labourer faces court for abetment of crime
20.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line