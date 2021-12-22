Ghana's active Covid-19 cases increase to 3,165

Ghana could already be experiencing a fourth wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic with over 1,000 cases recorded in the past week.

With just three days to Christmas, the country’s active Covid-19 cases have ballooned to 3,165.

Confirming the situation in an interview with Citi News on Wednesday evening, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service explained that it is largely because of the detection of the Omicron variant.

“We have about 3,165 active cases and clearly it tells you that within the past one week we have added about 2000 cases to what we used to have.

“About 90% of the cases are in the Greater Accra Region and about 9% in the Ashanti and just under 1% in the Volta Region.

“The surge is because of the presence of the new variant. When you see a surge then it means something different has occurred. Right now what is new is the detection of the Omicron Variant,” Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe shared.

With a number of indoor and outdoor events become many due to the Christmas festivities, health experts fear that more cases could be recorded.

While government continues with the vaccination exercise to keep people protected, the members of the general public including foreigners trooping into the country for the holidays are urged to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.