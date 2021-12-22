ModernGhana logo
Over 40 basic schools in Bolgatanga Municipality without classroom, furniture — MCE

It has been revealed that over 40 Basic Schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region have no classrooms or furniture.

This was revealed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Rex Asanga during a press soiree organized by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on December 15, 2021.

Responding to a question about a neglected school in his community in Sumburungu known as Atampuurum B primary, Mr. Asanga acknowledged the school's long-awaited predicament.

According to him, there are over 40 neglected schools across the Municipality.

“That’s true, me from that area i know the problem and is not just Atampuurum B primary. When I took up office, i asked the Municipal Director of Education to give me a list of all the schools that have no classrooms or furniture and she brought a list of over 40 schools.

"So we are looking to see how we can prioritize and begin systematically to see if we can solve some of these problems. So, is not just Atampuurum B primary only, there are so many schools that are having a problem with infrastructure and furniture,” he confirmed.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

