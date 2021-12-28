Friends of Dr. Kweku Oteng Society declares Agenda 500 boreholes to communities

28.12.2021 LISTEN

In their quest to ensure that water challenges confronting many communities in rural areas are partly solved, a Kumasi-based Non Governmental Organization calling itself Friends of Dr Kweku Oteng Society-Ghana are resolved.

The NGO is seeking to identify 500 deprived areas throughout the country to commence the projects, tagged 'Agenda 500 Boreholes Project.'

The group is also engaging some consultants with a Kumasi-based sanitation health watch, Damak Co. Ltd and other organizations to help identify communities that are in badly need of boreholes.

The group noted that government alone cannot provide all the needs of the society and for that matter find it appropriate to offer their support.

According to them, water is life and there is the need for all to help curb water issues to ensure good health at all times.

The group made the disclosure when it awarded the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Dr. Augustine Kwaku Oteng Mensah over the weekend.

Read full statement below from the NGO:

Mr. Chairman, Nananom, Chief Executive Officers, Members of the Academia, Members of the Clergy here present, the Ashanti region Chief Imam, and all Muslim Leaders here present, Members of the business community here present, Members of the Security

Agencies, the Media, guests, Distinguished Ladies, and Gentlemen. I give thanks and glory to the Almighty God for his goodness and mercies bestowed upon us, and for making it possible for us to gather here, and to be part of this historic day.

It is my singular honor to be standing here before you speaking to you on behalf of Friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng Society-Ghana on this memorable occasion.

Mr. Chairman, Friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng Society is an association of friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and all those who believe in his ideas and philosophies.

The association was registered as an NGO and inaugurated on the 20th of November, 2020 at Kronum – Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

An association that started with only one branch at Kronum can now boast of over forty branches across Ghana, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and still counting.

Our objectives among other things, include uniting all Ghanaians, especially the youth from all walks of life under the umbrella of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, irrespective of one’s religious beliefs, economic status, social class, academic qualifications, et cetera et cetera. And to provide social and economic support to the underprivileged ones in our society.

It is for this reason that on Friday, 3rd of December this year, we visited the Amanfrom Camp prisons, Kumasi Children’s Home, and Ashan orphanage home all in Kumasi, and made donations worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the inmates and the residents respectively.

We also met some selected widows across the country at Angel Schools Complex and donated some items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to them as part of the celebrating the Living Legend program.

Mr. Chairman, in line with our aim of helping solve some of the pressing societal challenges facing us, we shall in due course, be rolling out a very ambitious project which we have termed.

AGENDA 500 BOREHOLES. Under this agenda, we have resolved to dig about 500 mechanized boreholes in some selected deprived communities across the country where access to potable water is a major challenge.

We are currently engaging some consultants to help us identify communities where these boreholes would be needed most. Government alone we all know cannot provide all our needs; it is incumbent upon all of us as individuals, corporate organizations et cetera et cetera to put our hands on deck to help solve our societal problems.

Mr. Chairman, we shall be calling upon you all to offer us a helping hand to enable us to operationalize this agenda. The water they say is life; let us all help give life to our village folks who have been drinking water from the same source with animals.

Our doors are open to welcome new members into the association. Interested person or group may contact us at our Head Quarters at Kronum – Kumasi for more information.

We have come to serve Dr. Kwaku Oteng and Ghana in general.

Mr. Chairman, over the years, Ghana has produced a lot of illustrious sons and daughters through their ingenuities and hard works have striven to make this our beloved country prosperous in their various fields of endeavor.

Unfortunately, Mr. Chairman, these distinguished sons, and daughters never get acknowledged and celebrated for their sacrifices and dedicated services to the state while they are still alive.

Typical of the Africans, we only hear nice tributes and biographies of these illustrious sons and daughters when they are dead and gone. Of what use is all the nice eulogies and tributes to the dead?

It is against this backdrop that we, Friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng Society have decided to come together and change the narrative.

We have taken it upon ourselves to identify some of these distinguished individuals in our society who have contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of this country in the areas of Politics, Chieftaincy, Entrepreneurship, Academia, Religion, Entertainment, Sports, and what have you, and honor them while they are still alive.

Mr. Chairman, this program is intended to become an annual one where one of these distinguished citizens would be identified and honored. After all, it is said that a nation that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for.

With Friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng Society, our illustrious sons and daughters shall be honored and celebrated while they are still alive.

John Quincy Adams, the 6th President of the United States once said, and I quote, “if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader”. End of quote.

This gesture is to motivate these geniuses to dream more, learn more and do more for mother Ghana, Africa, and the world.

I am, therefore, humbly appealing to Your Excellency, the President of the Republic, and all those who matter in this to always open your doors for us anytime we come knocking on your doors in respect of that.

Mr. Chairman, it is for this reason that we are gathered here today to celebrate one distinguished son of the land.

A distinguished son of the land who has impacted many Ghanaian lives positively.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng who is affectionately called ANGEL was born in the 1970s at Toase in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He is an Entrepreneur and a Philanthropist.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is currently the Executive Chairman of Angel Group with a keen interest in Health, Education, and the Media Sectors of the economy.

The Group is also into Transport, Construction, and Real Estate development among other things.

Angel Group comprises; Angel Herbal Products Industries Ltd, Angel Estate & Constructions Ltd, Angel Royal Goldmines Ltd, Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), and Angel Educational Complex. Others are; Antwima Rural Bank Ltd, Angel Transport & Trading Ltd, Angel Genuine Mineral Ltd, Angel Natural Mineral Water, Adonko Bitters Ltd, and Adonko Soft Drink Beverages.

Mr. Chairman, the Group has a workforce of over 5,000 from all walks of life, contributing substantially to the reduction in the unemployment menace that our country is faced with.

The Group also contributes hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis annually to the economy of Ghana in taxes.

Some of the corporate social responsibility projects Dr. Kwaku Oteng and the Angel Group have undertaken over the years include:

Institution of Scholarship Scheme forwards of dedicated teachers, non-teachers, and brilliant but needy students.

Contribution to Otumfuor Educational Fund.

Donation to orphanage homes occasionally.

Provision of free transportation for people in and around Kumasi during festive seasons as traffic increases during such seasons.

Pays medical bills for patients being discharged from hospital but lack funds to settle same.

Angel Group also donates to Public Institutions such as The Ghana Police Service, The Ghana Prisons Service, The Ghana National Fire Service, The Ghana Armed Forces, Hospitals to mention but a few.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng and Angel Group have received several awards, among them are:

Ashanti Business Award.

Lifetime in portrait Award.

Africa Health Legendary Award.

Omanba Pa Award.

Heroes Distinction Award.

Cuba Excellence Award.

Guba Black Star Award.

Education Service Entrepreneur of the year.

Ghana National Herbal Award.

Business Leadership Award.

Ghana Peace Award.

Radio and Sports program of the year.

Best New Beverage of the year.

Renault Trucks Award

Africa Eminence Award.

Dubai Leadership and Honorary Doctorate Degree Award.

The Hall of Fame Award.

The Giant of Africa Award.

The International Key to the City of Georgia; and many more.

Mr. Chairman, let me once again use this opportunity to humbly appeal to His Excellency, the President of the Republic and Parliament of Ghana to consider giving some tax relieves to Angel Group and the likes, so they could expand their businesses to enable them to employ more of our teeming youth who have been struggling to make ends meet because they are unemployed.

Mr. Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has impacted many lives positively and has been a source of inspiration for many young entrepreneurs.

We, friends of Dr. Kwaku Oteng do not see him as an ordinary human. We believe that he is a gift from God to this current generation.

Let us hold him steadfastly in high esteem so he could give out all that God has planted in him to be given to this generation.

Mr. Chairman, distinguished Ladies, and Gentlemen, at this juncture, it is my honor to announce

Dr. Agustine Kwaku Oteng Mensah is our man to be honored and decorated today as a Living

Legend in recognition for his contribution to the socio-economic development of our dear country Ghana.

In conclusion Mr. Chairman, Chinua Achebe, the great novelist and poet, and I quote, “A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving.

They all have food in their own homes. When we gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so”. End of quote.

In other words, it is good for countrymen and women to gather like this sometimes to celebrate and honor our distinguished citizens.

As people, let us learn to honor our heroes while they are still alive. This will motivate others to give their best in our quest to build a prosperous Ghana for all. The nice eulogies and tributes mean nothing to the dead.

Mr. Chairman, your Excellency the President of the Republic, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you all for honoring our invitation and for being part of the history that has been made today.

May the good Lord bless us all!!

Thank you!!