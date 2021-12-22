ModernGhana logo
Four caged over narcotics, infractions at Aflao

Some three suspects, Sape Atonu, 42; Emmanuel Mensah, 26 and Jonas Agboson, 28 have been remanded by the Aflao District Court presided over by Mr Stephen Ofori Akrasi for extorting money from travelers under false pretense.

A fourth suspect, Bless Joseph, aged 20 was also remanded by the Aflao Circuit Court presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome over possession of narcotics substances, according to a Police statement.

Thirty other suspects arrested had been admitted to Police enquiry bail to assist in further investigations.

This followed screening and investigation of all 34 suspects arrested at Aflao during a swoop carried out by the Volta Regional Police Command in the Ketu South Municipality over the weekend.

The operation by the Police aimed at clamping down on lawlessness, narcotics peddling and abuse of motorcycle usage in the Region towards a safe yuletide also took place in the Akatsi South Municipality where a total of 115 motor riders and two narcotics peddlers were arrested.

Among the suspects arrested at Akatsi, 12 riders were charged with riding without helmet, riding unregistered motorbike and riding without license and were to appear before court on Thursday 23, 2021 while 46 were issued with warning letters.

All four suspects in the courts at Aflao pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and had been separately remanded to reappear on January 06, 2022.

GNA

