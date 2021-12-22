18-year-old woman remanded for stealing cash

An 18-year-old lady, Gifty Isaac has been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit court for allegedly stealing GH¢2,000 and $2,000 cash belonging to her employer, Madam Gifty Mensah.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and the Court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, directed her to refund the money by Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, told the Court that the accused was employed after a former staff introduced her about a month ago.

He said she was employed and offered free accommodation by Madam Mensah who operates a cold store at Kasoa New Market.

He said on November 15, 2021, the accused went to work and met another colleague who left the shop in her care to deliver a message from their Madam to another shop at Columbia junction, also in Kasoa.

Chief Inspector Annobil said the accused took advantage of the absence of her colleague and stole the cash and took a bucket under the pretext of going to fetch water and absconded.

He said on Sunday, December 19, 2021, the accused person was lured by someone to a spot in Kasoa and was subsequently arrested.

GNA