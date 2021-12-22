ModernGhana logo
Police arrest two robbery suspects at Kaneshie

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Police in Accra have apprehended two violent suspects at Kaneshie after robbing a victim of more than GHS2,000.

The suspects Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation believed to be foreigners were arrested by the Police on Tuesday night through a successful partnership between the security agency and members of the public.

A Police official statement issued on Wednesday morning said, “Two violent robbery suspects, Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation all aged 28 years were arrested through a Police-public partnership at South Industrial Area, Accra, last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.”

It added, “The two suspects together with an accomplice only known as Award who is currently on the run robbed their victim of an amount of Two Thousand, Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,300.00) and one Vivo mobile phone at gun and knifepoint but were arrested in their attempt to escape.”

The Police are currently on a manhunt to bring the other accomplice to book.

The general public is encouraged to be forthcoming with information to help the Police in its bid to fight crime to keep the communities safe from criminals.

