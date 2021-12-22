CSOs ask government to reduce VAT threshold

Civil society organizations in the Bono and Ahafo Regions on Wednesday called on the government to reduce the VAT threshold from 15 per cent to seven per cent.

The CSOs, Bono and Ahafo Regional chapter of the Tax Justice Coalition, Activista, and Young Urban Movement recommended the per cent on the e-Levy ought to be decreased to either one per cent or 0.5 per cent.

In a communique issued at the end of a two-day tax learning session held at Abesim, near Sunyani, the CSOs underlined the importance for the government to expand its tax net, instead of increasing taxes.

Action Aid Ghana, an NGO, organized the session, which focused on the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government.

The communique read by Miss Dauda Rahina, the Secretary of Activista, a youth CSO, said the economic difficulties burden was too much to bear and asked the government to create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive and create more jobs for the youth.

It recommended the need for the Artisanal Board to license artisans in the country to enable them to pay tax during the annual renewal of their licenses to increase the nation's revenue.

“Government must also collaborate with industry to prepare students for the relevant job skills for the industrial market,” the communique added.

GNA