22.12.2021 Headlines

U/E/R: One of the killers of Zuarungu police officers gunned down

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
22.12.2021 LISTEN

One of the three suspects that murdered two Police Officers last week has been gunned down, a statement from the Ghana Police Service has confirmed today, December 22, 2021.

The armed robbers after a robbery at Zuarangu market in the Upper East region on Wednesday, December 15, shot and killed the pursuing officers who were responding to a distress call.

Since the incident, a special Anti-Robbery squad put together has been hunting the perpetrators to bring them to book.

Today, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement announcing that one of the three suspects has been killed at Kpatia.

“A special Anti-Robbery squad, assisted by the Upper East Regional Police Command through an intelligence-led operation at Kpatia in the Talensi District have gunned down suspect Laayaame Simon alias Yendu aged 34 years, one of the three suspected armed robbers who callously murdered two Police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region,” part of the Police statement has said.

A special targeted intelligence-led operation is being carried to get the rest of the suspects arrested.

