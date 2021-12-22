Bawumia launches nationwide e-pharmacy today

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will today, Wednesday, December 22 launch the nationwide e-Pharmacy platform.

The launch of the e-Pharmacy platform, which will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre will digitise the operations of pharmacies in the country.

The e-Pharmacy platform, will help persons across the country access prescribed medicines conveniently and cost effectively.

It will also avoid the purchase of fake medicines.

The launch, will make Ghana the first country in sub-saharan Africa to have a national scale e-Pharmacy and one of only a few countries in the world.

Dr Bawumia explaining the rationale behind the initiative at a fireside conversation at Ashesi University earlier on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 said: “Patients or people generally face difficulties when trying to find medicines in pharmacies. They have no way of knowing which pharmacies have the medicines.

“They could go to five pharmacies before getting lucky. Sometimes, patients are directed to go to specific pharmacies to buy the drug, denying them any advantage there might be of choosing from a lower-priced shop”.

“People also don’t know what the prices of the drugs are at different pharmacies and tend in their time of vulnerability to just buy at the prices offered when they find the drug. It is also difficult to tell whether the drugs are genuine or fake. There is also the problem of drug abuse with prescription drugs like tramadol.”

To address these problems, the Vice-president said in 2019, he challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitise the operations of pharmacies in the country.

