Asa Savings and Loans donates to Lepers Aid Committee at Weija

Weija Business Centre, a branch of the Asa Savings and Loans Limited has donated to Lepers Aid Committee Ghana at Weija in the Greater Accra Region 13th December, 2021.

The items include food items and drugs such as methylated spirit, bandages, plaster, cotton, drez solution, guaze, nose masks, gloves, liquid soaps, tissue papers, paracetamol, bags of rice, bags of sugar, bottles of oil, packs of tin tomatoes, packs of milk, troll, packs of sardine, milo and spaghetti.

Regina G. Amu, the Branch Manager of the Weija Business Centre said the donation forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to give back to the community.

She noted that her outfit saw it necessary to support the wellbeing of the lepers who are adults and aged.

According to her, the donation which includes drugs will go a long way to support Lepers Aid Committee Ghana to improve the health condition of the lepers.

