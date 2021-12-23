Amansie West DCE presented achievements at Manso Nkwanta end of year traditional council meeting

The DCE for Amansie West District, Hon. Nii Lartey Ollenu appeared before the traditional council to present the report on the progress of work on developmental projects in Amansie West District during his tenure of office.

During the presentation, the DCE enumerated the infrastructural projects which include the reconstruction of all deplorable roads in Amansie West, with some ongoing and others yet to be given to contractors.

He made mention of the construction of Assembly staffs quarters which will be completed in March 2022. He talked about the construction of medical Bangalow, nurses quarter's and children's ward. He indicated that a lot of school buildings are in progress and will be completed soon.

The DCE further indicated the construction of small-town water projects, mechanized borehole at Pakyi and other villages in Amansie West District.

The end of year traditional council meeting was held on the 20th of December 2021 at the conference hall of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Council with the purpose of taking stock of communities that lack developments.

The Paramount Chief of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah II who oversees the traditional administration of the Manso Nkwanta traditional council commended the DCE for the good works.

The Paramount chief who double as special advisor to his royal majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II the king of the Ashanti kingdom, said anyone who needs land to build a house must consult the Lands Commission for litigation free lands.

He proceeded to encourage the Hon Nii Ollenu Lartey to continue to work hard and resolve the road challenges confronting Amansie West District.

Nana also pleaded to the central government that some small towns do not have light and the roads leading to these areas are in poor condition.

Concerning the mining activities in the area, he noted that indigenes must also benefit from the proceeds since the activities are done on their land.