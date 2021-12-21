Arthur Energy Advisors bag Energy Consultancy Service organization of the year award

21.12.2021 LISTEN

Energy sector consulting firm, Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA), has been adjudged Consultancy Service Organization of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA).

The 2021 Awards ceremony was under the theme; Digitalised Energy Sector: The Key For A Resilient Economic Future. Organised by the Energy Media Group in Partnership the GP Business Consulting, the Ghana Energy Awards aims to recognize the efforts, innovations, and excellence of stalwarts in the energy sector.

The Minister of Energy, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was the Special Guest of Honour. Also present among other dignitaries was Former President John Agyekum Kufuor at the event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Arthur Energy Advisors was awarded for its cutting-edge Consultancy Services to companies operating in the country to help Ghana meet its energy needs.

Managing Partner of the firm Ing. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur dedicated the award to its dedicated Staff, Clients and Partners.

“Our work being recognized in this way encourages the Partners to double their efforts because we seem to be on the right track. And it makes the whole AEA team feel proud of its efforts over the past year,” he said.

Ing. Amissah-Arthur added that the award will inspire the firm to do more going into the future. “You can expect to hear more about the impact of our work in the West African energy sector,” he said.

AEA delivers technical energy sector advisory and consultancy services in the areas of project definition and development, project management and execution, energy strategy and resource planning, energy regulation and policy development in Ghana and West Africa.

“We have focused our efforts on large scale projects with wider technical, commercial and economic impact. We have been involved in aiding distribution utilities to improve their grid and operational efficiency using advanced technological tools for grid verification, loss reduction, planning and revenue recovery improvements. We hope to progressively deploy similar solutions to support other utilities across the sub-region,” the Managing Partner added.