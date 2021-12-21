ModernGhana logo
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a dangerous creature to Ghana’s democracy – Banda MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim [Left] and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu [Right]
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim [Left] and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu [Right]

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda Constituency, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim has accused Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of being a threat to Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's ‘Eko sii sen’ programme on Tuesday, the NDC MP said the Majority Leader is the cause of the brawl in Parliament on Monday night.

According to him, the Suame MP used delay tactics to drag sitting late into the night, forcing Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to miss proceedings.

Defending the Speaker who has been blamed for the chaos in Parliament by some people, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim insists that fingers should be pointed at the Majority Leader who to him, is a danger to democracy in the country.

“He is a dangerous creature for Ghana's democracy. He does not want to cooperate with the Speaker to conduct Parliament business. It is very unfair.

“Alban Bagbin never abandoned Parliament business,” Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim who doubles as the Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament shared.

Today, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu has adjourned sitting to January 18, 2022, as MPs break for the yuletide season.

