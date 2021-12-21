Violence in Parliament totally unacceptable, uncalled for – Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the violence that occurred in Parliament on Monday night is totally unacceptable.

Last night, the debate on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) ended in blows whether or not the E-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency.

It all started when the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah was asked to take over from First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu so that the latter could cast his vote.

Speaking to TV3 on what transpired in Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said it was uncalled for.

“Everybody now sees it clearly, so what next is that the Republic of Ghana needs to address this situation where some Members of Parliament resort to violence as a way of expressing their displeasure. It is totally unacceptable, totally uncalled for,” Mr. Nkrumah who is also the Minister in charge of Information said.

According to him, it is high time the country adopts measures that will deal with such behaviour from Members of Parliament.

“The Marshals department under the leadership the Speaker has to have a handle of this because it doesn’t matter that today, it is e-levy, tomorrow it could be anything and when some particular member of Parliament is not happy with it then there will be a resort to violence and fisticuffs, that is what next to be dealt with,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added.

Amid blame games from both the Majority and Minority in Parliament, sitting has been adjourned to January 18, 2022.