Parliament brouhaha: You are either ignorant or hypocrite if you blame Bagbin – Prof. Gyampo

Associate Professor with the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has said anyone who will blame the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for the brouhaha in the house on Monday night is a hypocrite.

Ghana’s Parliament last night was turned upside down when the Minority and Majority clashed in a free for all fight.

In the discussion about the chaos in parliament, there are some that have blamed Speaker Alban Bagbin with the argument that his absence from the chamber did not help matters.

Reacting to those claims, Political Science lecturer Professor Gyampo says it is not accurate.

According to him, those blaming the Speaker are either ignorant or hypocrites.

“So they must show leadership and they must be magnanimous in being sincerely conciliatory in reaching out to the other side. I’ve heard the argument of putting the blame on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and I am saying those who canvass these arguments are either ignorant or they are hypocrites,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo told Starr FM in an interview.

Meanwhile, hours after the controversy in Parliament, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu has today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, adjourned sitting to January 18, 2022.