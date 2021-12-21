E-levy in limbo as Parliament adjourned sitting to January 18

Ghana’s Parliament has been adjourned to January 18, 2022, after the chaos surrounding the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Proposal of the ruling government.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu announced the adjournment of the house today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

It comes barely a day after a brawl broke out in Parliament over the debate on the controversial E-Levy.

Although the controversies around the levy have not been resolved in Parliament, Parliament has gone on recess for Members of Parliament to spend time with their families during the yuletide.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu assured Ghanaians that there is no need to worry.

According to him, there is an approved budget and government will not be found wanting in the new year.

“I think that this will also allow us some time to have further consultations among ourselves, it is the reason why the First Deputy Speaker had to adjourn the House sine die.

“As you know, the budget has been passed, there was an attempt to portray that that there is no budget, there is a budget, the appropriations bill passed,” Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu told the Press.