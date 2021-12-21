ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-levy in limbo as Parliament adjourned sitting to January 18

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines E-levy in limbo as Parliament adjourned sitting to January 18
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana’s Parliament has been adjourned to January 18, 2022, after the chaos surrounding the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy Proposal of the ruling government.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu announced the adjournment of the house today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

It comes barely a day after a brawl broke out in Parliament over the debate on the controversial E-Levy.

Although the controversies around the levy have not been resolved in Parliament, Parliament has gone on recess for Members of Parliament to spend time with their families during the yuletide.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu assured Ghanaians that there is no need to worry.

According to him, there is an approved budget and government will not be found wanting in the new year.

“I think that this will also allow us some time to have further consultations among ourselves, it is the reason why the First Deputy Speaker had to adjourn the House sine die.

“As you know, the budget has been passed, there was an attempt to portray that that there is no budget, there is a budget, the appropriations bill passed,” Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu told the Press.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a dangerous creature to Ghana’s democracy – Banda MP
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Violence in Parliament totally unacceptable, uncalled for – Oppong Nkrumah
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Parliament brouhaha: You are either ignorant or hypocrite if you blame Bagbin – Prof. Gyampo
21.12.2021 | Headlines
E-levy choas: 'Shivering' Joe Wise was going to the loo, take his medicine – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
21.12.2021 | Headlines
It's hypocrisy to blame Bagbin over E-levy chaos – Gyampo
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Anas #Number 12: Court adjourns Nyantakyi’s case to January 25
21.12.2021 | Headlines
The House can't be held to ransom by one person — Majority Leader slams Bagbin
21.12.2021 | Headlines
‘Joe Wise only got up to take his medication and use the loo’ – Kye Mensah-Bonsu
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t’s focus on TVET unwavering, growing even stronger – Dr. Bawumia
21.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line