ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-levy: Government has failed to listen to Ghanaians – UG Political Science lecturer

Social News E-levy: Government has failed to listen to Ghanaians – UG Political Science lecturer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Ansah Asare, has disclosed that the ongoing disturbance in Parliament means the government does not want to listen to the cries of Ghanaians.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr. Ansah said economists have alluded to the fact that the nation is in difficult times so the E-levy should be reduced drastically, yet the government is adamant.

“The bottom line or what has brought us to this end is the issue of E-levy and the fact that the government is not ready to listen to the ordinary man. What the NDC is saying is nothing but the true voice of the public. They are telling the government that look times are hard. The government itself has admitted that times are hard.

“For me that is where the difficulty is, if you want to rule me I’ve given you my mandate, at a point in time whenever there are issues and I talk to you. You should be humble enough to listen to me and then bring my concerns to bear on your decisions. You can’t pretend to be taking a decision in my interest where I will not have a say in that decision. That becomes tyranny,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned sine die failing to pass the controversial E-levy.

The application for adjournment was moved by Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who argued the move is to ensure a serene environment for consideration of the controversial tax. It was supported by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

On Monday night, disagreements that heralded voting over the bill caused chaos in the House with some MPs punching their colleagues.

The Minority side were livid after the First Deputy Speaker of the House Joe Osei-Wusu who was presiding over affairs declared he was going to take part in voting which was being done by separation.

The Minority has insisted they are against the levy in all of its form and shape describing as ‘killer levy’.

The Majority insists the levy is needed to stop the country from its habitual borrowing.

The proposed levy, which was expected to come into effect on 1 February 2022, is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.

---starrfmonline

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: 15-year-old deaf and dumb girl impregnated by father at Twifu Nkohunuho
21.12.2021 | Social News
Haruna Iddrisu has consistently been undermined by his own people – Yaw Obeng Manu
21.12.2021 | Social News
Albert Kan-Dapaah meets Bawku feuding factions
21.12.2021 | Social News
Female soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal on duty
21.12.2021 | Social News
We're ready to combat crime this Yuletide — Western Regional Police Command
21.12.2021 | Social News
Okyenhene calls on IGP to restore order at Asamankese over chieftaincy dispute
21.12.2021 | Social News
[Video] Blows in church after seven members get sacked from Assemblies of God at Kwadaso
21.12.2021 | Social News
N/R: Motorbike Dealers Association launches arrive home safely campaign
21.12.2021 | Social News
Asafo Hene celebrates 1year reign
21.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line