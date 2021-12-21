E-levy: Government has failed to listen to Ghanaians – UG Political Science lecturer

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Ansah Asare, has disclosed that the ongoing disturbance in Parliament means the government does not want to listen to the cries of Ghanaians.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr. Ansah said economists have alluded to the fact that the nation is in difficult times so the E-levy should be reduced drastically, yet the government is adamant.

“The bottom line or what has brought us to this end is the issue of E-levy and the fact that the government is not ready to listen to the ordinary man. What the NDC is saying is nothing but the true voice of the public. They are telling the government that look times are hard. The government itself has admitted that times are hard.

“For me that is where the difficulty is, if you want to rule me I’ve given you my mandate, at a point in time whenever there are issues and I talk to you. You should be humble enough to listen to me and then bring my concerns to bear on your decisions. You can’t pretend to be taking a decision in my interest where I will not have a say in that decision. That becomes tyranny,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned sine die failing to pass the controversial E-levy.

The application for adjournment was moved by Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who argued the move is to ensure a serene environment for consideration of the controversial tax. It was supported by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

On Monday night, disagreements that heralded voting over the bill caused chaos in the House with some MPs punching their colleagues.

The Minority side were livid after the First Deputy Speaker of the House Joe Osei-Wusu who was presiding over affairs declared he was going to take part in voting which was being done by separation.

The Minority has insisted they are against the levy in all of its form and shape describing as ‘killer levy’.

The Majority insists the levy is needed to stop the country from its habitual borrowing.

The proposed levy, which was expected to come into effect on 1 February 2022, is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.

---starrfmonline