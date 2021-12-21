Anas #Number 12: Court adjourns Nyantakyi’s case to January 25

The case in which former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi is standing trial for alleged fraud by agent has been adjourned to next year, January 25, 2022 for Case Management Conference (CMC).

Lawyer Nyantakyi has been charged with fraud by agent and corruption over his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas #Number 12 Exposé.

The former GFA boss who is also facing the charge of Conspiracy to commit fraud with the former Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan, all pleaded not guilty.

They have since been granted bail.

In court on Tuesday, when the parties were expected to reappear for further CMC, the court did not sit with the parties directed to pick the date from the registrar.

The case is being presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice El-Freda Dankyi of the Criminal Court ‘2’.

On November 26, the court commenced the pre-trial hearings(CMC) after a new state attorney was assigned to the case.

The two football administrators have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHc 1 million each with three sureties, to be justified.

They are also to report to the case investigator until the final determination of the case.

Background

The embattled former GFA president, Nyantakyi, came under heavy criticism after the content of Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece entitled ‘Number12’ was aired in Ghana on June 6, 2018.

The video captured Nyantakyi supposedly taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

The video among other things also captured top officials of the football association including its President, Nyantakyi allegedly taking bribes to influence the invitation of players to the national team, to influence the duration of playing time offered to some players and to influence the selection of unfit players and referees to participate in games.

The Number 12 documentary also captured more than 100 referees allegedly taking bribes to manipulate the outcome of games in a team’s favour.

Following the first screening of the video which attracted more than 3,000 persons, many called for a complete dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and immediate resignation of its embattled president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, who was also the first Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) eventually resigned from all football-related positions few days after the video was aired.

Fifa subsequently suspended Kwesi Nyantakyi and later banned him for life.

---kasapafmonline