Haruna Iddrisu has consistently been undermined by his own people – Yaw Obeng Manu

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, says he has observed that the minority caucus in parliament does not regard its leader in parliament when it comes to certain decisions in parliament.

He believes that this occurrence is a recipe for disaster in the governance of the country.

Obeng Manu’s comments come at the back of the contradicting statements from the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu and his caucus on the controversial e-levy proposal. While the Minority leader had said that he will agree to a 1% reduction rate of the e-levy, the minority caucus vehemently opposed the e-levy stating that they stand by their earlier stance of zero e-levy policy.

Speaking on this development, Obeng Manu, during the Special Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show said: “The current minority leader of parliament has consistently been undermined by his own people and it doesn’t help because we are ruling a country and we must give respect and honor to who it is due. When Haruna made that comment during that engagement with the telcos, he said his initial stance was a no, but he is human and upon reflections, he was willing to accept a 1% e-levy. The point he made was that he cannot and we must not be in a system that the economy will collapse for John Mahama to come and fix those things. So, in his opinion, we must give some room for government to operate till the saviour John Mahama comes to power. That is what the NDC are forgetting.”

The editor expressed disappointment in the Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka as he noted that the leader had not rallied the caucus behind the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Parliament will today resume sitting to consider the approval or otherwise of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) Bill.

Since government introduced the 1.75% e-levy proposal, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently opposed the proposal, insisting that it is a draconian measure that will further burden Ghanaians.

Even though the NDC wants the e-levy scrapped, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has said that proceeds from the 1.75% e-levy will support entrepreneurs and ensure that over 11 million jobs are created for the youth in the country. Hence, any attempt to evade the e-levy proposed by government will be blocked.

---happyghana.com