Cleaner jailed 12months for stealing computers

Michael Kwei Nunoo, a Cleaner, who stole five Dell Optiplex (All-in-one) computer sets valued GHC70,000,00 belonging to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nunoo, charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mr K.K.Obiri Yeboah convicted Nunoo on his own plea.

According to the Court, it took into consideration the fact that the accused was a "family man" who had children, aged three and a year.

It noted that when the accused was granted bail by the Police, he voluntarily came to court and the fact that the computers were also retrieved.

The Court, however, noted that the offense preferred against the accused was a felony, and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Nunoo shed tears over the conviction.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey, said the complainant was Mr Paul O. Annan, the Greater Accra Sector Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Chief Inspector Terkpertey said the accused, now a convict, was a casual worker stationed at JamesTown, Accra Sector, GRA and a resident of Chorkor.

The prosecution said on or before August 19, this year, the Office (GRA) detected the theft of five brand new Dell (all-in-one) Optiplex computers valued at GHC70,000 allocated to the James-Town Collection Point by the Authority, which were to be installed.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and investigations led to the arrest of Nunoo.

It said during interrogation, Nunoo said he had sold the five computers to one Abeka at a shop in Chorkor for GHC1,000.

The prosecution said when he led the Police to the said Abeka, his shop had been closed and he could not be traced.

However, the accused family members "produced" the five computers.

The prosecution said efforts were being made to arrest the said Abeka for dishonestly receiving.

