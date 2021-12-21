Lord-God opens way to bring back the Human Race!

21.12.2021 LISTEN

1. Father of Abraham and Nahor served other gods .

Joshua gathered together all the tribes of Israel at Shechem, summoning the elders, leaders, judges, and officers of Israel. When they stood in ranks before God, Joshua addressed all the people: “Thus says the LORD, the God of Israel: In times past your ancestors, down to Terah, father of Abraham and Nahor, lived beyond the River * and served other gods. (Joshua 24:1-2)

2. God calls Abram !

The LORD said to Abram, “Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you and the one who curses you I will curse; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed”. So Abram went as the LORD had told him and Lot went with him. Abraham was seventy-five years old when he departed from Har’an. Abraham took his wife Sarah and his brother’s son Lot, and all the possessions that they had gathered, and the persons whom they had acquired in Har’an; and they set forth to go to the land-of-Ca’naan. (Genesis 12: 1-5)

3. Arabic Nation !

Arabic Nation came into existence through Egyptian slave girl whose name was Hagar by Abram and their son Ishmael:

Abram’s wife Sarai had borne him no children. Now she had an Egyptian maidservant named Hagar. Thus, after Abram had lived ten years in the land of Canaan, his wife Sarai took her maid, Hagar the Egyptian, and gave her to her husband Abram to be his wife. He had intercourse with her, and she became pregnant. As soon as Hagar knew she was pregnant, her mistress lost stature in her eyes. Abram told Sarai: “Your maid is in your power. Do to her what you regard as right.” Sarai then mistreated her so much that Hagar ran away from her.

But the LORD’s angel told her: “Go back to your mistress and submit to her authority. I will make your descendants so numerous,” added the LORD’s angel, “That they will be too many to count. ” Then the LORD’s angel said to her: “You are now pregnant and shall bear a son; you shall name him Ishmael, For the LORD has heeded your affliction. He shall be a wild ass of a man, his hand against everyone and everyone’s hand against him; alongside all his kindred shall he encamp. Hagar bore Abram a son, and Abram named the son whom Hagar bore him Ishmael . Abram was eighty-six years old when Hagar bore him Ishmael. (Genesis 16: 1-16)

4. God Promise to Abraham !

When Abram was ninety-nine years old, the LORD appeared to Abram, and said to him, “I am God Almighty walk before me, and be blameless. And I will make my covenant between me and you, and will make you exceedingly numerous. Then Abram fell on his face and God said to him “As for me, this is my covenant with you: you shall be the ancestor of a multitude of nations. No longer shall your name be Abram, but your name shall be Abraham; for I have made you the ancestor of a multitude of nations. I will make you exceedingly fruitful; and I will make nations of you, and kings shall come from you. I will establish my covenant between me and you, and your offspring after you throughout their generations, for an everlasting covenant. (Genesis 17: 1-7)

5. God said also to Abraham: I will establish my covenant with Isaac, bu not Ismael :

God said also to Abraham: Sarai thy wife thou shalt not call Sarai, but Sara. And I will bless her, and of her I will give thee a son, whom I will bless, and he shell become nations, and kings of people shall spring from him. And God said to Abraham: Sara thy wife shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name Isaac, and I will establish my covenant with him for a perpetual covenant and with his seed after him. And as for Ismael I have also heard thee. Behold, I will bless him, and increase, and multiply him exceedingly: he shall beget twelve chiefs, and I will make him a great nation. But my covenant I will establish with Isaac, whom Sara shall bring forth to thee at this time in the next year. (Genesis 17: 15-16, 19-21)

6. Hebrew Nation !

Jewish nation came into existence through Abraham’s wife Sarah and through their son Issac.

The LORD took note of Sarah as he had said he would; the LORD did for her as he had promised. Sarah became pregnant and bore Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time that God had stated. Abraham gave the name Isaac to this son of his whom Sarah bore him . When his son Isaac was eight days old, Abraham circumcised him, as God had commanded. Abraham was a hundred years old when his son Isaac was born to him. (Genesis 21: 1-5)

7. Hagar & Ishmael Sent Away:

Sarah noticed the son whom Hagar the Egyptian had borne to Abraham playing with her son Isaac; so she demanded of Abraham: “Drive out that slave and her son! No son of that slave is going to share the inheritance with my son Isaac!” Abraham was greatly distressed because it concerned a son of his. But God said to Abraham: Do not be distressed about the boy or about your slave woman. Obey Sarah, no matter what she asks of you; for it is through Isaac that descendants will bear your name . As for the son of the slave woman, I will make a nation of him also, since he too is your offspring.

Early the next morning Abraham got some bread and a skin of water and gave them to Hagar. Then, placing the child on her back, * he sent her away. As she roamed aimlessly in the wilderness of Beer-sheba, the water in the skin was used up. So she put the child down under one of the bushes and then went and sat down opposite him, about a bowshot away; for she said to herself, “I cannot watch the child die.” As she sat opposite him, she wept aloud. God heard the boy’s voice, and God’s angel called to Hagar from heaven: “What is the matter, Hagar? Do not fear; God has heard the boy’s voice in this plight of his. Get up, lift up the boy and hold him by the hand; for I will make of him a great nation.” Then God opened her eyes, and she saw a well of water. She went and filled the skin with water, and then let the boy drink. God was with the boy as he grew up. He lived in the wilderness and became an expert bowman. He lived in the wilderness of Paran. His mother got a wife for him from the land of Egypt. (Genesis 21: 9-21)

8. God’s Command to Sacrifice of Isaac !

Some time afterward, God put Abraham to the test and said to him: Abraham! “Here I am!” he replied. Then God said: Take your son Isaac, your only one, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah. There offer him up as a burnt offering on one of the heights that I will point out to you. Abraham said to his servants: “Stay here with the donkey, while the boy and I go on over there. We will worship and then come back to you. When they came to the place of which God had told him, Abraham built an altar there and arranged the wood on it. Next he bound * his son Isaac, and put him on top of the wood on the altar . Abraham reached out and took the knife to slaughter his son. But the angel of the LORD called to him from heaven, “Abraham, Abraham!” “Here I am,” he answered. “Do not lay your hand on the boy,” said the angel. “Do not do the least thing to him. For now I know that you fear God, since you did not withhold from me your son, your only one. Abraham looked up and saw a single ram caught by its horns in the thicket. So Abraham went and took the ram and offered it up as a burnt offering in place of his son. Abraham named that place Yahweh-yireh; * hence people today say, “On the mountain the LORD will provide.” (Genesis 22: 1-2, 5, 9-14)

9. The death of Sarah !

The span of Sarah’s life was one hundred and twenty-seven years. She died in Kiriath-arba now Hebron in the land of Canaan and Abraham proceeded to mourn and weep for her. After this, Abraham buried his wife Sarah in the cave of the field of Machpelah, facing Mamre now Hebron in the land of Canaan. (Genesis 23: 1-2, 19)

10. Aryan Nation (Hinduism )!

Arya Nation came into existence through Abraham’s wife Ketu’rah and through their sons.

Arya (Hindu) nation came into existence through another wife whose name was Ketu’rah whom Abraham married after Sarah’s death and their sons were Zim’ran, Jok’shan, Me’dan, Mid’ian, Ish’bak and Shu’ah. Jok’shan was the father of She’ba and De’dan. The son of De’dan was Asshu’rim, Letushim and Leummim. The sons of Mid’ian were E’phah, E’pher, Ha’noch, Abi’da and Eldaah. All these were the children of Ketu’rah. Abraham gave all he had to Isaac. But to the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, while he was still living, and he sent them away from his son Issac, eastward to the east country. (Genesis 25: 1-6)

11. The death of Abra­ham !

The whole span of Abraham’s life was one hundred and seventy-five years. Then he breathed his last, dying at a ripe old age, grown old after a full life; and he was gathered to his people. His sons Isaac and Ishmael buried him in the cave of Machpelah, in the field of Ephron, son of Zohar the Hittite, which faces Mamre, the field that Abraham had bought from the Hittites; there he was buried next to his wife Sarah. After the death of Abraham, God blessed his son Isaac, who lived near Beer-lahai-roi. (Genesis 25: 7-10)

12. The Tribes Renew the Covenant :

Joshua addressed all the people: “Thus says the LORD, But I brought your father Abraham from the region beyond the River and led him through the entire land of Canaan. I made his descendants numerous, and gave him Isaac. To Isaac I gave Jacob and Esau. To Esau I assigned the mountain region of Seir to possess, while Jacob and his children went down to Egypt. “Then I sent Moses and Aaron, and struck Egypt with the plagues and wonders that I wrought in her midst. Afterward I led you out.

I gave you a land you did not till and cities you did not build, to dwell in; you ate of vineyards and olive groves you did not plant. If you forsake the LORD and serve strange gods, he will then do evil to you and destroy you, after having done you good.” But the people answered Joshua, “No! We will serve the LORD.” Joshua therefore said to the people, “You are witnesses against yourselves that you have chosen to serve the LORD.” They replied, “We are witnesses!” “Now, therefore, put away the foreign gods that are among you and turn your hearts to the LORD, the God of Israel.” Then the people promised Joshua, “We will serve the LORD, our God, and will listen to his voice.” So Joshua made a covenant with the people that day and made statutes and ordinances for them at Shechem. (Joshua 24: 3-5, 13, 20-25)

13. The Spirit of the LORD rushed upon David :

In the same way Jesse presented seven sons before Samuel, but Samuel said to Jesse, “The LORD has not chosen any one of these.” Then Samuel asked Jesse, “Are these all the sons you have?” Jesse replied, “There is still the youngest, but he is tending the sheep.” Samuel said to Jesse, “Send for him; we will not sit down to eat until he arrives here.” Jesse had the young man brought to them. He was ruddy, a youth with beautiful eyes, and good looking. The LORD said: There anoint him, for this is the one! Then Samuel, with the horn of oil in hand, anointed him in the midst of his brothers, and from that day on, the spirit of the LORD rushed upon David. Then Samuel set out for Ramah. (1 Samuel 16: 10-13)

14. Thus says the LORD: David throne shall be firmly established forever :

But that same night the word of the LORD came to Nathan: Go and tell David my servant, Thus says the LORD: Your house and your kingdom are firm forever before me; your throne shall be firmly established forever. In accordance with all these words and this whole vision Nathan spoke to David. (2 Samuel 7:4-5, 16)

15. King David: Jesus is the Son of the Most High :

Then the angel Gabriel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus. He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High and the Lord God will give him the throne of David his father, and he will rule over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.” (Luke 1:30-33)

16. Jesus say to Simon Peter: you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church :

Jesus said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter said in reply, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus said to him in reply, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood * has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father. And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” (Matthew 16:15-19)

17. Apostle Peter the First Pope:

John 21:15 : Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of John, do you love me more than these?” * He said to him, “Yes, Lord, you know that I love you.” He said to him, “Feed my lambs.” The Present Pope successor the chair of First Pope Simon Peter!

18. “ Jesus Christ” is “Purusha Prajapathy ”

Arabic people did not have any vision or oracle from God. But Jewish Prophets and Arya Munis received visions and oracle from God. Visions and oracle received from God by Jewish Prophets are mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible. Vedas are the visions of Arya Munis from God. Bible as well as Vedas declares that a Saviour would come to redeem the people from their sins. This Saviour is called “Jesus Christ” in the Bible; in Vedas this Saviour is called “Purusha Prajapathy”.

A Truth Seeker :

S/d

Francis Xavier India.