Parliament votes on controversial E-Levy today after last night's chaos

Ghana’s Parliament will today, December 21, 2021, vote on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The levy was first announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during his presentation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy proposal of the ruling government on November 17.

Since then, the levy that seeks to charge a 1.75% tax on financial transactions that exceed GH100 has created a lot of controversies.

Although the Majority in Parliament are all for it amid agitations from Ghanaians, the Minority in the house have time and again stressed that they will fight to ensure it is rejected.

On Monday night in Parliament, the debate on the levy turned chaotic when the Minority clashed with the Majority in a free for all fight prior to the voting on whether the E-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency

Subsequently, after calm was restored, sitting was adjourned to today, December 21, 2021.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is expected to mount his seat today in what many anticipate will be another showdown between the two groups in the hung parliament.

Sitting starts today at 09:00am.