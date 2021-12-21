ModernGhana logo
Government will continue to invest in skills training – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, December 20, welcomed the 15 Gold medal winners of the 2021 WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition to the Jubilee House.

Ghana is the 81st member and the first West African country to join WorldSkills International.

Dr Bawumia assured the winners of the WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition of the government's continued support as they head into the Africa leg of the global WorldSkills competition next year.

He reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's policy of investing huge financial resources in skills training, construction of ultra-modern workshops, training infrastructure and equipment for Ghanaian youth to receive training to become competitive on the global job market.

WorldSkills International inspire young people to develop a passion for skills and pursue excellence, through competitions and promotions.

