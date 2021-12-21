N/R: Motorbike Dealers Association launches arrive home safely campaign

Motorbike Dealers Association in the Northern region has launched a campaign aimed at sensitizing the general public on the need to take their safety seriously on road.

The campaign is also targeted at improving the safe use of the road by motorists especially with the use of the crash helmet and seatbelts.

The campaign dubbed"Arrive Home Safely" was launched on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Speaking at the event, Technical Engineer, at the Driver and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) Eng. John Cudjoe Alex, lauded the initiative by the Motorbike Dealers Association and encouraged motorists to get their motorbikes registered to avoid any confrontation with officers from the Authority.

He noted that the vision and mission of the DVLA were to see motor riders stay alive, adding that the Authority and government would support the Motorbike Dealers to do more.

Mr. John encouraged riders in the region to always be in their crash helmet when riding to help protect their lives and the property (motorbike) if an accident occurs as there is no head to buy in the market.

He thanked the Motor King(MK company) and others for supporting the campaign.

He also thanked the security services, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) for their roles in making the campaign a success.

Chief Inspector Marry Sabastian, station officer at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) on behalf of the Northern Regional Police Command said over 90 percent of road crashes that occur in the region were motorbike related crashes

She also said the police have the responsibility of protecting lives and properties on the roads, hence would fully apply the laws that are governing the use of the roads especially during the Christmas season.

Mr. Hussein Mubarak, the Northern Regional Secretary of the Association, said their hope as an association, was to see their customers (motorists) being alive while using the bikes they sell to them.

He further said members of the Association care for their customers, hence the "arrive home safely" initiative.

He called on the residents of Tamale especially, road users to support the association so that together, the roads will be safer for usage.

The Arrive Home Safely Campaign

As part of the campaign, the members of the association matched through some principles streets of the Tamale Metropolitan Area to educate the public on the need to always wear their crash helmets.

They also gave out free crash helmets and jackets to lucky participants.

They also held a public durbar at Tamale Jubilee Park to further sensitize road users on the dangers of riding without a crash helmet and that of seatbelts.

Road users were also educated on the laws governing the use of the road, and the penalties attached.