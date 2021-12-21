Richard Addison appointed president of Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

At the just ended Annual General Meeting of the leadership of the Chamber, Mr Richard E. Addison was appointed Acting President of the Chamber.

Mr Addison, until his appointment, has been an ardent member of the Chamber since 2018 and have contributed immensely to the development and growth of the Chamber extolled as Ghana’s premium network on young entrepreneurs.

For the next year, Richard Addison will work closely with both the Executive arm and Secretariat of the Chamber to achieve the set goals and objectives. He will be supported by the current CEO of the Chamber, Mr Sherif Ghali, in delivering his mandate.

It will be recalled that Mr Sherif Ghali, for the past years, has played both the role of CEO and President of the Chamber. He will now focus on the administration and operationalization of the Chamber, whiles Mr Richard Addison focuses on the functionality and provides leadership to the Chamber for the following year.

Profile of Richard Addison

Mr Richard Addison is a farmer who cares a lot about youth and community development.

His 50-acre rice farm, which started as a 30 acre in the Sharma District in 2014, employs over 100 locals from land preparation, planting, harvesting, and milling to transporting produce to the market.

Farming and agricultural ventures are not just business for Richard Addison; they are ways to impact people’s livelihood positively.

When not on the farm, Mr Addison and his team at Kent Systems specialize in revenue mobilization for district assemblies, finding solutions to increasing revenues through internally generated funds (IGF).

Richard has been managing The Richard Addison Foundation (TRAF) for the past decade. This non-profit organization focuses on projects ranging from farming, provision of water to the renovation of schools in deprived communities.

Mr Addison’s goal as a farmer is to produce Ghanaian staples in large quantities to reduce the importation of food crops into the country.

Apart from pushing the youth into venturing into the agricultural, his focus is finishing his rice mill in the Shama District to help localize the processing and branding of rice harvested from Kent Farms as Koaba Rice; for everyday life use.