Blows in parliament as JoeWise attempts to vote again during voting on E-levy bill

21.12.2021 LISTEN

It was a free for all fight as some MPs traded blows in parliament on Monday night during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

While taking votes on whether the E-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency, the minority got infuriated over an attempt by the presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu to leave the chair to cast his vote.

The minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the presiding Speaker does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei Owusu indicated that he would still vote.

The presiding Speaker asked the second Deputy Speaker to takeover the seat to allow him (Joe Osei-Wusu) cast his vote.

After which, he will then resume the Speaker seat for the Second Deputy Speaker to also cast his vote.

This infuriated the Minority who rush on JoeWise to prevent him from engaging in what they claim is illegality.

Proceedings have been adjourned to December 21 at 9am.