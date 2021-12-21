ModernGhana logo
21.12.2021 Social News

2 kidnappers gunned down at Yeji

21.12.2021

The Special Anti-Robbery Unit of the Bono East Regional Police Command has shot and killed two robbery and kidnapping suspects in the region.

The suspects identified as; Ali Ruga alias Ali Muguyaro and Issaka Abubakar alias Kuriidor were shot dead when the Police embarked on an intelligence-led operation on a criminal syndicate at Yeji on Monday.

According to the Police in a report said “Intelligence gathered indicates that the two suspects were members of a robbery and kidnapping syndicate operating in and around the Yeji enclave who were involved in the kidnapping of one Boma on Saturday, December 11, 2021, and released him later on after a ransom of GHC25,000 was paid”.

The Police said further intelligence established that the same syndicate kidnapped one Alhaji Juuli about two months ago and released him after a ransom of GH¢ 60,000 was also paid.

The statement added that “Also, the syndicate was involved in the robbery and murder on the Atebubu highway on December 17, 2021”.

The Police said the investigation established that the syndicate operates in and around the Bono East Region notably Yeji, Atebubu, Prang, Kintampo, Kwame Danso, and at times in the Savannah Region.

The Police also managed to retrieve a single barrel shotgun with two live “BB” cartridges, three mobile phones, and a talisman after a search was conducted at their hideout at Konkoba, a suburb of Yeji.

The Police Administration in its statement lauds the efforts of the Bono East Regional Police Command and the Anti-Robbery Squad for their bravery and speedy investigation.

“We are assuring the public that the Police are committed to combating criminal syndicates for the peace and security of the country” the statement underscored.

---DGN online

