Assets of Euroget De-Invest confiscated after $8m judgement debt

Movable and immovable assets of Egyptian hospital engineering group Euroget de-Invest has been seized after an 8 million dollar judgement debt was brought against them by a local contractor.

The action executed by court bailiffs and the ghana police service, had all cars of the Egyptian company seized, with lawyers threatening to go after the company's assets until the full amount is paid.

The International Court of Arbitration in London of the International Chamber of Commerce ordered the firm constructing a number of hospitals in Ghana, Euroget De-Invest S.A., to pay one of its subcontractors, Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, more than $8 million, representing outstanding balance and interests.

The dispute between the two firms is connected to two hospitals being constructed by Euroget — the 500-bed military hospital at Afari, Kumasi, and the 60-bed hospital in Konongo, both in the Ashanti Region.

Top Engineering, a local construction firm had provided engineering services at the military hospital at a contract sum of more than $12 million, but Euroget paid it $7.5 million.

On the hospital in Konongo, Top Engineering said the contract sum was more than 7.5 million dollars but Euroget paid it 4.8 million dollars

In 2017, Top Engineering dragged Euroget to the Accra High Court, claiming breach of contract and seeking payment of the balance of the contract sum.

On October 2017, the High Court stayed proceedings and ordered the case sent to an arbitration panel of the Ghana Institution of Engineering for determination.

In September 2018, the arbitration panel of the Ghana Institution of Engineering gave its decision and gave an arbitration award in favour of Top Engineering.

Euroget rejected the decision of the arbitration panel and served Top Engineering with a notice of dissatisfaction.

The court also added that all movable and immovable assets, vehicles and other properties of Euroget De Invest be seized for auction to defray the cost of the fees adding up 8 million dollars.

The bailiffs executed the action Monday morning , sexing all the vehicles of the firm, including a jaguar luxury vehicle belonging to the managing director.

Moments before the execution, the managing director drove in in an attempt to halt the execution off the action but had his car also seized.

At the execution of the action, workers attempted to prevent the bailiffs, but they insisted and carried out their actions by towing the vehicles away.

Lawyers of Eurogeest de invest when contacted declined commentary on the action, except to say they were committed to paying the local contractor.

---3news.com