ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assets of Euroget De-Invest confiscated after $8m judgement debt

Headlines Assets of Euroget De-Invest confiscated after $8m judgement debt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Movable and immovable assets of Egyptian hospital engineering group Euroget de-Invest has been seized after an 8 million dollar judgement debt was brought against them by a local contractor.

The action executed by court bailiffs and the ghana police service, had all cars of the Egyptian company seized, with lawyers threatening to go after the company's assets until the full amount is paid.

The International Court of Arbitration in London of the International Chamber of Commerce ordered the firm constructing a number of hospitals in Ghana, Euroget De-Invest S.A., to pay one of its subcontractors, Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, more than $8 million, representing outstanding balance and interests.

The dispute between the two firms is connected to two hospitals being constructed by Euroget — the 500-bed military hospital at Afari, Kumasi, and the 60-bed hospital in Konongo, both in the Ashanti Region.

Top Engineering, a local construction firm had provided engineering services at the military hospital at a contract sum of more than $12 million, but Euroget paid it $7.5 million.

On the hospital in Konongo, Top Engineering said the contract sum was more than 7.5 million dollars but Euroget paid it 4.8 million dollars

In 2017, Top Engineering dragged Euroget to the Accra High Court, claiming breach of contract and seeking payment of the balance of the contract sum.

On October 2017, the High Court stayed proceedings and ordered the case sent to an arbitration panel of the Ghana Institution of Engineering for determination.

In September 2018, the arbitration panel of the Ghana Institution of Engineering gave its decision and gave an arbitration award in favour of Top Engineering.

Euroget rejected the decision of the arbitration panel and served Top Engineering with a notice of dissatisfaction.

The court also added that all movable and immovable assets, vehicles and other properties of Euroget De Invest be seized for auction to defray the cost of the fees adding up 8 million dollars.

The bailiffs executed the action Monday morning , sexing all the vehicles of the firm, including a jaguar luxury vehicle belonging to the managing director.

Moments before the execution, the managing director drove in in an attempt to halt the execution off the action but had his car also seized.

At the execution of the action, workers attempted to prevent the bailiffs, but they insisted and carried out their actions by towing the vehicles away.

Lawyers of Eurogeest de invest when contacted declined commentary on the action, except to say they were committed to paying the local contractor.

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Government’s e-levy bill technically incompetent – Minority Leader
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Blows in parliament as JoeWise attempts to vote again during voting on E-levy bill
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Sammy Gyamfi drags gov’t to court over compulsory vaccination directive
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Finance Committee considers E-Levy as Minority prepares for showdown with Majority
20.12.2021 | Headlines
IMANI Africa worried over lack of direction of Ghana’s macro-economic policy under Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Interlocutory injunction: Court tells Xavier-Sosu to file amendments by December 23
20.12.2021 | Headlines
You have shamefully reduced 2022 Budget to fight against E-Levy – Amidu lambasts Minority
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Full text: Bawumia’s statement at the 2021 NPP Delegates Conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
'Get serious, read People's manifesto in your chartered jet and stop serving us with rabble-rousing skits– Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line