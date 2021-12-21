Covid-19: Sammy Gyamfi drags gov’t to court over compulsory vaccination directive

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has sued government over the directives to make vaccination compulsory for Ghanaians.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) earlier this month announced the scaling up of Covid-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to curb the importation of the virus in the midst of the Omicron variant.

In the statement, the GHS said Ghanaians travelling out or into the country after December 12, 2021, must present evidence of full vaccination.

Reacting to that directive subsequently, Sammy Gyamfi who disagreed with the new requirement said 'the madness must stop' in a post on his Facebook page.

According to him, vaccination must be by choice and not by force.

“Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution,” Sammy Gyamfi has said in a Facebook post.

Taking his fight against compulsory vaccination to the next level, Sammy Gyamfi has today together with three other people dragged the government to a Human Rights Court.

Amongst the reliefs sought by Sammy Gyamfi, he wants the court to declare that the impugned directives of the Ghana Health Service contravene medical ethics and best practices that govern COVID-19 vaccine administration.

He also wants the court to declare that the impugned directives of the Ghana Health Service contravene the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers, and that same is unreasonable.

Find more below: