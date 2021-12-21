ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19: Sammy Gyamfi drags gov’t to court over compulsory vaccination directive

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Covid-19: Sammy Gyamfi drags gov’t to court over compulsory vaccination directive
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has sued government over the directives to make vaccination compulsory for Ghanaians.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) earlier this month announced the scaling up of Covid-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to curb the importation of the virus in the midst of the Omicron variant.

In the statement, the GHS said Ghanaians travelling out or into the country after December 12, 2021, must present evidence of full vaccination.

Reacting to that directive subsequently, Sammy Gyamfi who disagreed with the new requirement said 'the madness must stop' in a post on his Facebook page.

According to him, vaccination must be by choice and not by force.

“Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution,” Sammy Gyamfi has said in a Facebook post.

Taking his fight against compulsory vaccination to the next level, Sammy Gyamfi has today together with three other people dragged the government to a Human Rights Court.

Amongst the reliefs sought by Sammy Gyamfi, he wants the court to declare that the impugned directives of the Ghana Health Service contravene medical ethics and best practices that govern COVID-19 vaccine administration.

He also wants the court to declare that the impugned directives of the Ghana Health Service contravene the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers, and that same is unreasonable.

Find more below:

1220202175005-wbreuhgtto-6a185040-a1c8-4612-bad7-fc57fa9e8ae3

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Assets of Euroget De-Invest confiscated after $8m judgement debt
21.12.2021 | Headlines
Finance Committee considers E-Levy as Minority prepares for showdown with Majority
20.12.2021 | Headlines
IMANI Africa worried over lack of direction of Ghana’s macro-economic policy under Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Interlocutory injunction: Court tells Xavier-Sosu to file amendments by December 23
20.12.2021 | Headlines
You have shamefully reduced 2022 Budget to fight against E-Levy – Amidu lambasts Minority
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Full text: Bawumia’s statement at the 2021 NPP Delegates Conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
'Get serious, read People's manifesto in your chartered jet and stop serving us with rabble-rousing skits– Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
It was noise to protest Bawumia’s lies – Asiedu Nketia reacts to cheers at NPP conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
VIDEO: 7 suspected armed robbers arrested at NPP's delegates conference in Kumasi
20.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line