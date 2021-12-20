Sandema: Bulsas have every reason to protect all trees–Azantinlow

Sandem Nab Azagsuk Azantinlow, Paramount Chief of Builsa Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, says the residents must protect all trees, especially economic trees in the area.

He reminded the natives of the Builsa Traditional Area of the protective role of trees during the slave raids of Babatu and his men in ancient years.

“Trees were of utmost importance as Buluk warriors, who took cover by trees in the area before they unleashed their axes and arrows on Babatu and defeated them in the process,” the paramount chief recalled.

“That is the relevance of trees in the history of Buluk and so we as Bulsas have every reason to protect all trees, especially economic trees,” the Paramount Chief emphasized.

Nab Azantinlow said this in a speech read on his behalf at this year's Feok festival held on the theme: “Sustainability of Economic Trees, Way Forward to Development in Buluk.”

The festival, usually characterized by war dance and displays of rich Buluk culture, is celebrated annually to commemorate the victory chalked by Bulsas in the 19th century when slave raiders, Babatu and his warriors invaded the Builsa land.

The Sandem-Nab called on the people of the area to reflect on the theme of the festival and said, “I am happy to announce that we have seedlings of shea trees which will be distributed to people to plant.

“Regarding this theme, I want to urge our two District Assemblies in Builsa North and South to put in place stringent measures to discourage bush burning that has persistently destroyed our economic trees of value,” the Paramount Chief added.

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), emphasized the need for residents of Buluk to protect economic trees in the area to reap the numerous benefits that come with it.

She said the area was blessed with economic trees, including shea trees, baobab, dawadawa, and acacia trees, amongst others and added that “Beyond this, I urge all inhabitants to plant more trees, especially the already listed economic trees.”

“There is a great potential to develop from the economic benefits of these trees if we as a people make a conscious effort to protect the sustainable use of these trees,” the MCE said.

According to her, the global market value of shea butter continued to increase due to consumer awareness about its natural and organic products.

“Ghana is the largest producer of raw shea butter in Africa with exports reaching US$90 million in 2020.”

The MCE noted that the beneficiaries in the economic tree industry were usually women, and the profits they made significantly improved their livelihoods.

GNA