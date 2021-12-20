ModernGhana logo
Asamankese: Police arrest 38 people after chieftaincy violence; 9 sustain injuries

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Chieftaincy-related violence in Asamankese in the Eastern Region has left nine people with various degrees of injuries.

From the information gathered from sources, 38 persons have been arrested by the Police in Asamankese.

The suspects were nabbed by the Police on Monday, December 20, 2021, after thugs allegedly hired by a faction in a local chieftaincy dispute involving Barima Pobi Asomaning besieged the Asamankese palace amidst firing of warning shots to aid the performance of traditional rites for his enstoolment as a parallel Chief.

The incident occurred when news spread that Osabarima Adu Darko III has been gazette as the new chief.

The followers of Barima Pobi Asomaning who are also pushing for his enstoolment took matters into their hands and fueled the violence.

The invasion of the chief’s palace by the over 30 thugs overpower the few police officers on duty.

The violence that ensued from there left nine civilians injured as some were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital to receive medical care.

Later, police reinforcement sent to the scene saw calm being restored as 38 suspects were arrested and detained at the Asamankese Police station.

Currently, there is said to be a heavy security presence at the palace with officers patrolling the Asamankese township to maintain order.

