Finance Committee agrees to consider E-Levy as Minority prepares for showdown with Majority

The Minority is set to lock horns with the Majority in Parliament this afternoon following a decision by the Finance Committee in the house to agree to consider the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The Minority despite its opposition to the levy at the committee level today could not stop its admission to the floor of the house for debate.

After voting through the Outstanding Orders of Parliament, the Finance Committee has agreed to consider the E-Levy bill under a certificate of urgency by a majority decision.

Addressing the press after the decision was taken, Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson said the Minority is sad not only because it lost but it felt that the NPP does not believe in democracy and if they are determined to do something they want to push it regardless of the cost and implications on the citizenry.

Arguing that Mobile Money is just a medium of exchange and hence should not be taxed, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency MP stressed the Minority is determined to fight the Majority until the E-Levy is dropped.

“We cannot accept it. This is the first time I’m seeing a tax of this kind. I have followed tax policies globally for a very long time and I have not seen a tax policy of this kind before and do not believe that this should be allowed to stand,” Cassiel Ato Forson told journalists.

He continued, “I want to say that we in the Minority will not stop there, we will take the fight to the plenary. We will fight for the ordinary Ghanaian and we will ensure that E-Levy will die today. They can defeat us at the committee but I strongly believe that when we come to the floor all the 137 NDC MPs will stand firm with the ordinary Ghanaian in ensuring that E-Levy does not see the light of the day.”

The E-Levy if approved will see the government charging Ghanaians a tax of 1.75% on all financial transactions done electronically that exceed GHS100.