IMANI Africa worried over lack of direction of Ghana’s macro-economic policy under Akufo-Addo

Ghana-based think-thank, IMANI Africa has expressed worry over the lack of direction of the country’s macro-economic policy under President Akufo-Addo’s government as the year comes to an end.

In a Facebook post from IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe, he says his outfit will focus attention on dealing with the lack of direction shown by the current government at its first public engagement next year.

“My greatest worry is, that I don't know the current direction of government's macro-economic policy. IMANI's first major public engagement in 2022 shall be dedicated to dealing with this deepening sense of lack of direction,” the post reads on Facebook.

Meanwhile, in a message to President Akufo-Addo, Franklin Cudjoe has urged His Excellency to let his works speak for itself instead of merely attacking political opponents at any given opportunity.

“The making of a successor-King requires more than throwing salvos at your political opponents. Let your records speak for you,” part of the Facebook post said.

It follows an announcement from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he is ready to hand over to anyone chosen by the NPP as his successor during his address at the 2021 National Delegates Congress over the weekend.

“I am determined to hand over the baton to the next NPP presidential candidate.

“We want to break the 8 not just for ourselves but for Ghana because we know the zigzag, NPP comes to clean for them to be polluted, this is not the way progress will be brought to our country,” President Akufo-Addo told Congress.