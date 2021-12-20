ModernGhana logo
COVID-19: Ghana places travel restrictions on Malta, South Korea and Israel over Omicron scare

Ghana has issued a travel ban to Malta, South Korea, and Israel in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19 infections.

The ban takes effect from today, Monday, December 20, 2021. The ban is a result of the rising COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The Ministry announced this in separate press statements on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Even though the Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Omicron variant as the reason for the ban for South Korea and Israel, it stated that clearly for Malta.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel ban on all travelers to and from Malta with effect from Monday, 20th December 2021, due to the Omicron virus.”

The government added that it does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.

“The Ministry further wishes to indicate that the government of Ghana does not recognize any vaccine certificate from Malta.”

“To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state that the public should take note of the above and adhere to it accordingly.”

1220202123605-k5grj7u2h1-malta.jpeg

Meanwhile, for South Korea, the ban is for a period of 14 days.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days.”

1220202123605-m5htk8v331-south-korea.jpeg

However, for that of Israel, exceptional travels are allowed, but permission must be sort first.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the public that the government of Ghana has initiated a travel restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea from Monday, December 20, 2021, for a period of 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels”

1220202123605-8eu2xkjwvr-israel.jpeg

---citinewsroom

