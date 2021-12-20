It was noise to protest Bawumia’s lies – Asiedu Nketia reacts to cheers at NPP conference

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the cheers for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) over the weekend were noise to protest the lies of the Vice President.

The Vice President was in the company of the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and some other leading members of the party to make the 2021 national delegates conference of the NPP a success.

When Dr. Bawumia was invited to address the gathering, he was met with cheers that have been misinterpreted as confirmation of his acceptance to lead the umbrella party in the 2024 general elections.

However, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has monitored the proceedings holds a different view.

According to him, the cheers were just to protest the Vice President who has failed in managing the economy of the country as promised.

“The vice-president was applauded for having brought untold hardships to Ghanaians under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The applause was for how the vice-president had been deficient in the management of the economy”, the NDC General Secretary told Accra FM in an interview on Monday.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia further lamented how the Vice President has suddenly veered from managing the economy to establish himself as a digitalisation guru.