ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It was noise to protest Bawumia’s lies – Asiedu Nketia reacts to cheers at NPP conference

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Delegates interrupt Dr. Bawumia's address at Delegates Conference with loud cheers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Delegates interrupt Dr. Bawumia's address at Delegates Conference with loud cheers

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the cheers for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) over the weekend were noise to protest the lies of the Vice President.

The Vice President was in the company of the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and some other leading members of the party to make the 2021 national delegates conference of the NPP a success.

When Dr. Bawumia was invited to address the gathering, he was met with cheers that have been misinterpreted as confirmation of his acceptance to lead the umbrella party in the 2024 general elections.

However, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has monitored the proceedings holds a different view.

According to him, the cheers were just to protest the Vice President who has failed in managing the economy of the country as promised.

“The vice-president was applauded for having brought untold hardships to Ghanaians under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The applause was for how the vice-president had been deficient in the management of the economy”, the NDC General Secretary told Accra FM in an interview on Monday.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia further lamented how the Vice President has suddenly veered from managing the economy to establish himself as a digitalisation guru.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Interlocutory injunction: Court tells Xavier-Sosu to file amendments by December 23
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Full text: Bawumia’s statement at the 2021 NPP Delegates Conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
'Get serious, read People's manifesto in your chartered jet and stop serving us with rabble-rousing skits– Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
VIDEO: 7 suspected armed robbers arrested at NPP's delegates conference in Kumasi
20.12.2021 | Headlines
You're a good campaigner but a poor leader — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
[Video] Bawumia mobbed by Ashanti Regional MPs as they ushered him to conference grounds
20.12.2021 | Headlines
NPP delegates go frenzy as Bawumia addresses conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Our government thinks outside the box to transform the country - Bawumia
20.12.2021 | Headlines
MoMo agents to strike on Thursday to oppose E-Levy
20.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line