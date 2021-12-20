ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

10-year-old boy donates Gh¢9k to NHIS for registration, renewal of children's expired card

By Ofa Emma Jnr || Manhyia Correspondent
Social News 10-year-old boy donates Gh¢9k to NHIS for registration, renewal of children's expired card
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The world's youngest popular author and publisher who owns "Books Without Borders Inc" and also the International ambassador of Amoawisi Kids Show on Opemsuo 104.7 FM at Manhyia Palace has donated GHC9,000 to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to support needy children register and renew their expired insurance cards.

The 10-year-old boy Master Nicholas Buamah made the presentation at the headquarters of the NHIA in Accra.

In an interview, he told ModernGhana News that he is always concerned about the healthcare of children and therefore decided on his own, to raise money on YouTube Channel to help the course.

The CEO of the NHIA, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, the Deputy CEO incharge of Finance & Investment, Mr. Francis Owusu and the Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarko received the donation on behalf of the Authority.

Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby thanked the young man for his kind gesture and assured him of registering the children onto the Scheme.

She added that the amount donated will cater for about 1,500 children, which she said was a significant number of children to be registered and renewed onto the Scheme.

Nicholas Buamah is a published author, philanthropist and also the founder of Books without Borders, a nonprofit organization.

Nicholas has worked on several charitable projects in Ghana and now the ambassador for the Kids Department at Opemsuo Radio (104.7 FM), which is Ashanti Broadcasting Corporation, owned by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asantehene).

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Political parties have turned congresses into jamborees, no serious policies discussed – Kwasi Pratt
20.12.2021 | Social News
Karpowership donates to Dzorwulu Special School ahead of Yuletide
20.12.2021 | Social News
UG-UTAG rejects $1,600 research allowance, declares January 3 strike
20.12.2021 | Social News
Sections of Accra-Kumasi highway to be opened for yuletide
20.12.2021 | Social News
The inside story: Why GES sacked Teacher Kwadwo
20.12.2021 | Social News
V/R: 36 drug peddlers, 115 motor riders arrested in police swoop
20.12.2021 | Social News
Ghana's economy not well-structured for 1.75% E-levy—Economist
20.12.2021 | Social News
Let's take second look at E-levy –Tax Advisor
19.12.2021 | Social News
“Stop doing the devil's work” — Road Safety adopts hard-biting phrase to curb road crashes
19.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line