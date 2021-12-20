ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You're a good campaigner but a poor leader — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Headlines You're a good campaigner but a poor leader — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians have come to the realization that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is a bad leader.

He was responding to Mr Akufo- Addo's rhetorical question to the NDC to point to a single thought through policy initiatives they introduced when in government.

President Akufo-Addo while addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19 asked about the one policy that the NDC and former President John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition.

“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.

“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.

Mr Mahama said if only Mr Akufo-Addo took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People's manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the policies introduced by the NDC.

“I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation.

“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People's manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the 'Big Push' (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ' Free Primary Health Care Plan', the '1 million jobs plan', 'Ghana FIRST' (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies.

“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto. With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost,” Mr Mahama said in a Facebook post.

---3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Interlocutory injunction: Court tells Xavier-Sosu to file amendments by December 23
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Full text: Bawumia’s statement at the 2021 NPP Delegates Conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
'Get serious, read People's manifesto in your chartered jet and stop serving us with rabble-rousing skits– Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo
20.12.2021 | Headlines
It was noise to protest Bawumia’s lies – Asiedu Nketia reacts to cheers at NPP conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
VIDEO: 7 suspected armed robbers arrested at NPP's delegates conference in Kumasi
20.12.2021 | Headlines
[Video] Bawumia mobbed by Ashanti Regional MPs as they ushered him to conference grounds
20.12.2021 | Headlines
NPP delegates go frenzy as Bawumia addresses conference
20.12.2021 | Headlines
Our government thinks outside the box to transform the country - Bawumia
20.12.2021 | Headlines
MoMo agents to strike on Thursday to oppose E-Levy
20.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line