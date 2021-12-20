[Video] Bawumia mobbed by Ashanti Regional MPs as they ushered him to conference grounds

ModernGhana logo
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stole the show in Kumasi when almost all the Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region would not let him enter the conference grounds without they escorting him.

The Vice President, upon reaching the entrance to the conference grounds, had to succumb to the pressures from all the MPs in the Ashanti Region as they offered to lead him inside the conference.

Though this delayed his entry, it turned out to be a triumphal entry for the Vice President as he was led majestically to his seat.

Delegates were heard chanting “Next To Lead” to indicate that the Vice President is the choicest candidate of the delegates who will vote to elect the party’s flagbearer.

Generally, party people and delegates have comported themselves as there were no campaign flyers and notice boards were seen at the conference grounds.

