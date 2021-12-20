NPP delegates go frenzy as Bawumia addresses conference

There was near pandemonium at the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday following the mentioning of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to address the Conference by the MC.

As soon as the MC announced that it was the turn of Dr. Bawumia to address the Conference, delegates spontaneously occupied the front of the VIP daise, as they chanted the name of the Vice President.

The number of delegates who had occupied the space kept soaring and security personnel, as well as the MCs had a difficult time controlling them and getting them to return to their seats.

The Vice President himself was left stunned by the spontaneous reaction, as he was unable to begin his address due to the cacophonous cheers by the delegates.

As it proved extremely difficult to control the massive show of support, the Vice President himself intervened by pleading with the delegates to resume their seats.

However, they ignored the cheers of the man they were cheering and kept on chanting his name.

Calm eventually returned after several pleas from the MCs, and the Vice President gave his address which highlighted challenges the Akufo-Addo government inherited from the NDC, and how the government has taken steps to address some of the challenges to reduce sufferings of Ghanaians.

The Vice President also called on party faithful to unite, as the government takes decisive steps to get the country out of the effects of Covid-19, which has ravaged economies around the world.

The spontaneous show of love and support for the Vice President at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, without doubt, is an indication of his growing status as the party's leading contender to succeed President Akufo-Addo as the party's leader and flagbearer for the 2024 elections.