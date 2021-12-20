MoMo agents to strike on Thursday to oppose E-Levy

Mobile Money (MoMo) agents in the country are set to go on strike on Thursday, December 23, 2021, to express displeasure to the soon-to-be-implemented Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The government as announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in November plans to implement a levy to charge a 1.75% tax on financial transactions undertaken electronically.

The levy which will affect Mobile Money will see Ghanaians that transact more than GHS100 being charged with the 1.75% tax.

Refusing to accept the levy, Mobile Money agents have decided to close shops across the country.

In a statement issued by the Leadership of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) on Sunday, December 19, 2021, it said in parts “All agents will go on strike hence all outlets will remain closed.”

According to MMAAG, the strike action is necessary as members see the levy as very regressive and pose a threat to the survival of their businesses.

“..we see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses. Consequently, as part of our demonstration on Thursday, December 23, 2021, our services as mobile money agents will not be accessible across the country,” the MMAAG statement notes.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that there will be discussions on the E-Levy in Parliament today.

Although there are talks that the 1.75% tax could be decreased and the threshold increased to GHS300, the fate of the levy remains in the balance with the Minority bent on rejecting it.