Menzgold commences payment of locked-up funds to aggrieved customers today

Defunct financial firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited has announced that it will from today, Monday, December 20, 2021, start the payment of locked-up funds to aggrieved customers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018 directed the gold trading firm to shut down their investment operations with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

In the past three years, the thousands of Ghanaians who had invested with the firm have been crying and demonstrating in demand for their locked-up funds.

Menzgold Ghana Limited is now ready to make payment to investors who have gone through vetting and had documents confirmed.

“With due regards to the above basis, respect for authority and as law-abiding patriotic citizens, our company consequently shall proceed to achieve the same payments objective by resorting to direct bank deposits, as we happily commence our ‑final payments phase spanning from the 20th December 2021 to 30th, June 2022, starting with the following vetted creditors outlined,” a statement by Menzgold Ghana Limited has said.

Below is the first badge of customers to be paid: