20.12.2021 Headlines

Don’t vote against E-Levy; it is a booster for development – Majority Leader appeals to MPs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
20.12.2021 LISTEN

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has implored Members of Parliament to embrace and vote for the approval of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The levy first announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17 during his presentation of the 2022 budget statement has been met with stiff opposition from a section of the public particularly, Minority MPs, and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Despite weeks of talks between the Minority and Majority in Parliament, there is still no consensus reached.

While the Majority is in favour of the passing of the levy, the Minority has time and again stressed that they will reject it with the argument that it will only bring untold hardship to Ghanaians.

Speaking at the NPPs National Delegates Conference in Kumasi over the weekend, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made a plea to MPs to vote for the approval of the E-Levy when the time is due.

He said, “The E-levy is a major booster for development. Don’t vote against it. It will help build schools, hospitals among others in your constituencies.”

The E-Levy when approved, will see Ghanaians being charged a 1.75% tax on all financial transactions that exceed GHS100 done electronically.

Modernghana News can report that Parliament will vote on the Electronic Transaction Levy today.

Journalist

