Parliament to vote on e-levy today

Parliament will convene later today, Monday, December 20 to consider the revenue mobilisation measures central to the operation of the 2022 budget.

Key among the measures is the introduction of the 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy also known as E-Levy.

The house on Friday, December 17, 2021, passed the Appropriations Bill after budget estimates for various Ministries, Departments and agencies were approved.

The house could however not conclude work on the e-levy which is currently before the Finance Committee of the house.

The Minority and the Majority are sharply divided over the levy and its implications for financial inclusion and the cash-lite society agenda.

The Minority has said it will do all it can to ensure that the bill does not see the light of day insisting it is not in the best interest of Ghanaians.

However, the Majority has maintained that the levy will help the government raise the needed revenue to meet the infrastructural demands of the country.

The bill was laid on Friday, December 17, 2021, and was subsequently referred to the Finance Committee of Parliament.

It among others imposes a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions above a GHC100 threshold.

