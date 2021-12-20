Labourer faces court for abetment of crime

Rashid Suley, 20-year-old labourer, who resides at Ashaiman, Tulaku, has appeared before the Tema District Court for aiding in snatching a mobile phone and GH¢100.00 cash.

Suley charged with abetment of crime namely stealing has appeared before the court presided over by Mr Festus Nukunu. Suley's accomplice, whose name was given as Bhim is on the run.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, told the court that, on December 8, this year within 1800hours, Madam Beatrice Mensah, the complainant, in the company of a friend stood at a point on the Tema Community Four Kaizer Flat road due to vehicular traffic.

She said, Suley and Bhim, on a motorbike with the registration number M-18-GR-2023 snatched Techno Carmon mobile phone worth GH¢1,700.00 and GH¢100.00 cash from Mensah and sped off.

Chief Inspector Ayeh said, a driver nearby who witnessed the incident drove and succeeded to knock them down leading to the arrest of Suley but Bhim managed to escape with the phone. The court adjourned the case to January 12, 2021.

GNA