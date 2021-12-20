NCDs treatment must be seriously considered in health facilities—Labram Musah

Mr Labram Musah, the National Coordinator, Ghana NCD Alliance has called on Government to ensure that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) treatment is highly considered within the health facilities across the country.

“As government rolls out its agenda 111 (building of 111 hospitals across the country), we urge it to ensure that NCDs prevention, treatment, care, and support are highly considered within the facilities,” he stated.

Mr Musah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after attending the 4th National High Level Meeting in Kumasi. It was on the theme: “Leaving No One's Health Behind, Prioritizing NCDs in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

He said: “This year presents us with another opportunity to look back and reflect on how far we have come as a country in the delivery of quality healthcare amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19 and its related issues.

“It's obvious that COVID-19 has exposed government's lack of priority and investment in NCDs prevention and control. We are, however, happy to note that government's plans are far advanced in ensuring that future epidemics do not hit us as hard as it did and continue to do as it provides health facilities across the country.”

Mr Musah said according to World Health Organisation findings of 94,000 people dying annually of NCDs, should warrant serious attention of all to find a solution to the problem, adding that: “Road traffic crashes kill an average of 2000 people annually and there is a whole deliberation and media discussion on road safety- We demand same for NCD prevention and control.”

He pointed out that the UHC 2021 has reminded Ghanaians that health is an investment, not a cost, but unfortunately, there was inadequate investment in NCDs in Ghana, which had led to the increase of the out of pocket payments for people living with the diseases.

He said many were dying and suffering because successive governments' lacked the commitment of addressing the challenges of the NCDs risks factors such as; alcohol intake, tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, sugar-sweetened beverages, salt intake among others, and the enforcement of existing laws/regulations/policies.

“This has led to increases in disease conditions such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and mental health conditions and many more,” adding that, It has been estimated that 22,000 lives in Ghana can be saved if all the WHO Best Buys for NCD prevention and control are implemented effectively.

“Until we are able to control the production, importation, affordability, and accessibility of unwholesome commodities in Ghana, the problems of NCDs will not cease but rather explode and we will not be able to contain it.

“In Ghana, currently, alcohol and cigarettes are sold so cheaply and in sachets- Alcohol is not restricted in terms of where it should be sold. Children are exposed to cigarettes and alcohol including the fact that they are allowed to sell in bars/shops, and also sold to them,” Mr Musah admonished.

He said a Situational Analysis Report on the status of NCDs within the context of UHC in Ghana by Ghana NCD Alliance indicated that while the burden of diseases were increasing in Ghana, efforts aimed at minimizing the impact have been very low.

Among some of the recommendations made in the report include financial assistance to people living with NCDs by both the State and non-state actors while government pays NHIS claims on time for NCD patients to access free healthcare.

Others are people living with NCDs and local communities should have a seat at the policy and decision-making table to inform and hold institutions/government accountable; formulate and or implement policies to effectively regulate all harmful products (tobacco, alcohol, sugar drinks.)

The rest is putting in place mechanisms for early diagnosis, appropriate and efficient referral, and long-term care for NCDs and health systems in Ghana to deal with the burden of NCDs and other chronic and acute conditions.

The National Coordinator mentioned some of the plan of activities that would be undertaken by the Alliance in 2022 as the conduct of a study on alcohol impact on social economic development of Ghana, and support the implementation of the National NCDs Policy.

The rest are to support the drafting and advocate for the finalization of the National Alcohol Regulations, conduct further research on NCDs to advance the implementation of policies; advocate for an increase in allocation of resources for NCDS prevention and control – at least five per cent of the Health Budget.

Mr Musah said health was foundational to progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals and UHC was vital for an effective response to NCDs and the COVID-19 pandemic and an equitable global recovery, so can all get better faster, together.

