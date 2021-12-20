‘Anyone who opposes my Juaben MCE nominee will incur my wrath’ – Akufo-Addo warns

President Nana Akufo-Addo says persons who will oppose his next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region will incur his wrath.

“Anyone who opposes my nominee next time will incur my wrath,” the President warned while addressing residents of Juaben during the commissioning of the party's constituency office complex.

The President's MCE nominee for the area, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been rejected twice by assembly members, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating him for allegedly demanding a refund of bribes he paid to assembly members to facilitate his approval.

Currently, Juaben is without an MCE.

The President thus promised to nominate an MCE for the area soon.

“I am assuring you. You will get a municipal chief executive for this area.”

He also charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are attending the party's National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi to be disciplined.

He asked them to refrain from all forms of behaviours capable of bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves. Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly.

“No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organizing constituency, and national delegates conference. We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am therefore I appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold.”

---citinewsroom