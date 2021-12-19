Don't keep huge sums of money on you during the Xmas—Police caution public

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustin Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer has advised the public to desist from possessing huge sums of money in the yuletide.

He said people who kept huge sums of money on them for Christmas shopping, and related activities exposed themselves to robbers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, ASP Oppong advised the populace to secure their monies by using their mobile wallet for business transactions.

“Criminals are always wide-awake during Christmas festivities and we must be wary of their activities in order not to expose ourselves to unnecessary dangers,” ASP Oppong said.

ASP Oppong said the Police was collaborating with other security service operatives to patrol major towns, neighbourhoods, markets, and other public places to clamp down on criminal activities in the yuletide.

He also warned drivers against reckless driving, saying the Police would increase visibility, and arrest drivers who flouted traffic regulations.

The Police PRO reminded the public, particularly drivers, that security cameras had been mounted in the Sunyani Municipality to monitor criminal activities and road traffic offences.

ASP Oppong advised mobile phone vendors to operate in public places, avoid obscure areas and close early in order not to expose themselves to criminals.

“Churches that will organize Christmas conventions and retreats must also seek Police protection as well,” he said.

He said modern policing remained a shared and collective responsibility and appealed to the public to inform the Police about people with strange movements and questionable characters.

GNA