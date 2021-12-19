Ama Benyiwa Doe laid to rest

Former National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one time Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Ama Benyiwa Doe has been laid to rest at a private burial at Gomoa Abora in the Central Region.

The NDC stalwart died after suffering from a short illness.

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress led by General Secretary of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the NDC member.

Speaking to Citi News, National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, Dr. Hannah Bissiw said the legacy left behind by the former NDC National Women’s Organizer and MP for Gomoa West will forever be remembered by the party’s fraternity.

“I knew Ama Benyiwa Doe way back during the 31st December Women’s Movement and she was a strong woman. She stood for the NDC and made her voice heard wherever she was,” Dr. Bissiw said.

“One thing I also remember about her was the fact that in her sick bed she always supported the NDC. She was always loud on radio championing the cause of the NDC. The best tribute women of NDC can give Ama Benyiwa Doe is for us to continue with her legacy,” Dr. Hannah Bissiw added.

Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan who was there to offer her support to the party applauded the late Ama Benyiwa Doe for her hardwork and resilience adding that the Central Region has lost a hero and there is the need for others to follow in her footsteps.

“Ama happens to be a family member and as a woman we must emulate her and some of the values she stands for. As a region, we have lost a great person and others must be encouraged to follow in her footsteps,” Marigold Assan said.

The Regional Minister on behalf of the New Patriotic Party presented an amount of GHc20,000 as part of support for the family of the late Benyiwa Doe while the NDC led by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketiah also donated GHc70,000.

